Father sentenced to life in prison for killing five-year-old son

Jaiden Hammond Image: Fifth Circuit Solicitor's Office

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On June 16, the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office says a jury in Richland County found Michael Gamble guilty of killing his five-year-old son, Jaiden Hammond.

The charges stem from an incident on January 22, 2019, when officials say EMS was called to Gamble’s home for an unresponsive child that was displaying signs of rigor. Authorities say they attempted to resuscitate Jaiden Hammond and brought him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the child was covered in bruises, including on his right hip, torso, back, both cheeks and his chin.

Law enforcement says Gamble gave them various versions of what led to the child’s death, and his girlfriend told investigators that she heard Gamble beating his son with a belt around midnight because he was acting up on the school bus the day before.

According to officials, an autopsy revealed Jaiden Hammond sustained brain injuries within two hours of his death, and they would have caused immediate effects.

Officials say further investigation uncovered video clips that Gamble recorded of Jaiden saying he would call 911 and say his father was beating him. Investigators say Gamble responds in the video, telling Jaiden what to say if anyone asked whether he was getting beaten at his house.

Officials say the jury deliberated for an hour before finding Gamble guilty. A judge sentenced Gamble to life in prison without the possibility of parole.