Five-year-old in Texas dies after being left in hot car

CNN– A child is dead after being left inside a hot car in Texas. The Harris County Sheriff says the five-year-old boy was left in the car for around three hours. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities say his mother forgot he was in the car while she was busy preparing for a birthday party.

Temperatures in the Houston area hit about 100 degrees Monday.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says most hot car deaths happen because someone forgot the child was in the car.