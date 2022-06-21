Yellowstone to welcome back visitors this week after closing due to flooding

CNN– Yellowstone will welcome back visitors this week for the first time since closing due to record breaking floods. Officials say Yellowstone’s South Loop will reopen to the public Wednesday, but who will be allowed into the park depends on the day.

Officials originally closed all entrances into the park after record rainfall inundated Yellowstone, causing dangerous flooding that damaged roads and destroyed property. At one point, the Yellowstone River rose to its highest level in more than 100 years.

On Sunday, the National Park Service said it will use $50 million in emergency funds for Yellowstone’s recovery.