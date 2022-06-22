Local Living: PAW Patrol returns to Colonial Life Arena, first ever Columbia VegFest this weekend and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland Library is hosting a father and son’s conversation about race, activism and justice, featuring Bakari Sellers and Dr. Cleveland Sellers. Their “Let’s Talk Race” series continues next Tuesday, June 28 from 6-7 p.m. Bakari Sellers is an attorney, political analyst and author. Sellers became the youngest African American lawmaker when he was elected to represent South Carolina’s 90th District in the House of Representatives. Dr. Cleveland Sellers is a civil rights activist. The discussion will be at the Richland Library Main branch on Assembly Street.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You’re invited to Segra Park this weekend for Cotton Branch Farm Sanctuary’s first Columbia VegFest. It’ll be this Sunday, June 26 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. The event will feature local, regional and national vendors, as well as delicious food, arts and crafts, live music and giveaways. Columbia VegFest will be outside but will happen rain or shine. Tickets are $10.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you have a child at home, you’re probably familiar with PAW Patrol, and they’ll be pretty excited to know the entire pack is coming to the Midlands for a live studio production this fall! The action-packed and music-filled show, called “The Great Pirate Adventure” is returning to the Colonial Life Arena again this year, for two shows in October. Since its debut in the fall of 2016, PAW Patrol Live has been seen by over 4.3 million people! Tickets for the interactive live stage show go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re looking for a cheap fix to help you cool off this summer, “Operation Cool Down” in the Town of Lexington is in full swing. The Lexington Police Department is offering free box fans for Midlands residents this summer. You can visit the police department on Maiden Lane if you’d like to pick one up. If you’d like to donate a box fan to help your neighbors, you can also bring those to the Lexington Police Department as well.