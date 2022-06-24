Contract employee arrested at DJJ facility

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Officials with the Department of Juvenile Justice say a non-DJJ contract employee had a gun in his personal belongings at a Midlands Evaluation Center on Shivers Rd.

DJJ Executive Director Eden Hendrick says the contractor was terminated and arrested for bringing contraband into a DJJ facility.

Hendrick said in a statement released to ABC Columbia News, “Even though contract staff at the gate allowed the contract employee to enter without going through a metal detector, DJJ has been and continues to retrain all contract and DJJ staff on gate and facility entrance procedures, to include expanding and enforcing clear bag requirements.”