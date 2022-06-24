Research finds COVID-19 vaccines prevented more than 14 million deaths globally

CNN– A new study is highlighting the impact that the COVID-19 vaccine has had worldwide. Researchers at Imperial College London found the vaccine prevented at least 14 million deaths globally in its first year of use. That’s more than twice the actual number of deaths so far.

According to data out of Johns Hopkins, about 6.3 million people have died from COVID-19 across the world. By December 2021, about 38% of the global population had been vaccinated, just short of the World Health Organization’s goal of a 40% vaccination rate. The study found that if the goal had been met, nearly 600,000 more deaths could have been prevented.