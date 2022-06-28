Celebrating 10 years of State Partnership Program between SC and the Republic of Colombia

10 years of partnership between SC and Republic of Colombia Image: Matt Perron/ABC Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina National Guard is celebrating its 10 year anniversary today, of the State Partnership Program with the Republic of Colombia. Adjutant General of South Carolina Major General Van McCarty and Republic of Colombia Chief of Defense General Luis Navarro were on hand at an event marking the program.

The South Carolina Military Museum unveiled a museum exhibit commemorating the partnership. A similar ceremony is being planned in Colombia in the coming weeks.