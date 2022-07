Richland County Coroner releases ID of body found on Gregg Street

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department is now investigating the death of a 45-year-old man as a homicide, after his body was found on the sidewalk of Gregg Street on Sunday morning.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has now identified the victim as 45-year-old Orenthal Chestnut, of Columbia. We’ll continue to keep you updated as we learn more.