What to expect if you’re flying out of CAE this summer

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re flying out of the Columbia Metropolitan Airport this summer, airport officials say prepare to have some company. In May 2021, 82,000 passengers passed through CAE. In May 2022, that number was more than 100,000 passengers.

You’re encouraged to pre-book your parking and arrive roughly two hours early for your flight. Also, check your flight status by downloading CAE’s app.

With more passengers in the airport, plan for longer lines, delays, missed connections and some cancellations.