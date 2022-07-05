CPD investigating overnight shooting at Vista bar

Image: CPD

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– A spokesperson for the Columbia Police Department says officers responded to Social Bar and Grill on Gervais St. around 1am Tuesday after a reported shooting.

Investigators say a 21 year old man was shot in the arm and is injuries are not life threatening.

Police say they are working to obtain surveillance video from the area to determine if it will help identify a suspect.

If you have any information on this incident call the Columbia Police Dept. or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

You can also submit a tip to crimesc.com