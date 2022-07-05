Richland Co. Deputies search for suspect in shooting

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Richland Co. deputies released surveillance images of a man wanted in connection with a June 29th shooting.

Investigators say they responded to the BP station on Parklane Rd. where a man was found a man with a gunshot wound in his car in the parking lot.

Deputies say earlier in the day the victim picked up the suspect at the Obama gas station on on N. Main St. to give him a ride.

When they arrived at what the suspect said was his home, deputies say he demanded the man’s car at gunpoint, when he refused, the suspect shot him and ran away.

Investigators say the victim then drove himself to the BP where he was found by deputies and taken to the hospital.

If you know where the man pictured in the above surveillance image is call the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Dept. or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip at crimesc.com