Seventh victim dies following Highland Park shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) – The gunman who attacked an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago fired more than 70 rounds with an AR-15-style gun that killed at least seven people.

That’s according to authorities, who said Tuesday that the shooter then evaded initial capture by dressing as a woman and blending into the fleeing crowd. Christopher Covelli is a spokesman for the Lake County Major Crime Task Force. He told a news conference that the suspect used a high-powered rifle to spray bullets from atop a commercial building into a crowd that had gathered for the parade.

More than 30 people were wounded. Covelli said the shooter spent several weeks planning the assault.

2 key UK Cabinet ministers quit Boris Johnson’s government