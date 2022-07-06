Attorneys for Sen. Lindsey Graham respond to subpoena regarding investigation into Georgia election

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Attorneys representing Senator Lindsey Graham responded after he was subpoenaed by a Georgia prosecutor in the investigation into the conduct of former President Donald Trump and his allies after the 2020 election.

Senator Graham will be questioned about at least two phone calls where he reportedly questioned Georgia’s election secretary about re-examining some ballots in order to secure a more favorable result for the then-president. In an email, Graham’s attorneys say as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Senator Graham was well within his rights to discuss with state officials the processes and procedures around administering elections.

The full statement from Graham’s attorneys is below:

“In my conversations with Fulton County investigators, I have been informed Senator Graham is neither a subject nor target of the investigation, simply a witness.

This is all politics. Fulton County is engaged in a fishing expedition and working in concert with the January 6 Committee in Washington. Any information from an interview or deposition with Senator Graham would immediately be shared with the January 6 Committee.

As Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Senator Graham was well within his rights to discuss with state officials the processes and procedures around administering elections. Should it stand, the subpoena issued today would erode the constitutional balance of power and the ability of a Member of Congress to do their job. Senator Graham plans to go to court, challenge the subpoena, and expects to prevail.”