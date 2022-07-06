Richland County Coroner releases name of motorcyclist killed in collision on Kennerly Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford released the name of a motorcyclist who died in a collision on Kennerly Road Tuesday. The coroner says 36-year-old Cromer N. Spires, of Irmo, died after they ran into the back of a pickup truck.

South Carolina State Trooper David Jones says the accident took place around 4:40 p.m. at the intersection of Kennerly Road and Hopewell Church Road. According to troopers, the driver of a 2008 Chevy truck was traveling south bound on Kennerly Road while the driver of a 2006 Suzuki motorcycle was headed north bound.

Authorities say the driver of the truck was attempting to make a left turn onto Hopewell Church Road when investigators say the motorcyclist struck the back end of the Chevy truck causing him to veer off the right side of the road before he struck a utility pole. Troopers say Spires was pronounced dead on the scene.

Troopers say the cause of the accident remains under investigation.