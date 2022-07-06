Travel tips from the Columbia Metropolitan Airport

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Across the country, we’ve heard stories of flight cancellations due to staffing shortages at air lines. Here at home, the Columbia Metropolitan Airport says they’ve seen some cancellations, but not as many as they expected.

They did share some tips to keep your travel headache free. They include, booking parking ahead of time, check your flight status online before you leave, arrive at the airport at least two hours early and double check your bags for items that won’t be allowed on the flight.