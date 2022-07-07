Suspect in custody after high speed chase crosses state lines

CNN– A driver that led law enforcement on a high speed chase through the Carolinas in stolen vehicles is now behind bars. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they began following a stolen jeep after a reported break-in on Wednesday.

Officers then saw a stolen pickup truck speeding and swerving on an interstate. The suspect drove the truck into a Walmart parking lot, stole another car and left. He even crashed into a car and then stole a fourth vehicle.

Police say the driver of a pickup saw the chase and helped end it by ramming the stolen SUV.

The suspect faces multiple charges.