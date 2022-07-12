Richland Co. Coroner identifies man killed in high-speed chase

Cayce, S.C. (WOLO)- The Richland Co. Coroner’s office says William Bowie, 44, was killed in a high-speed chase that ended in a crash at the intersection of Pineview and Shop Rd. Monday.

According to the Cayce Dept. of Public Safety, a suspect wanted on multiple warrants in multiple jurisdictions for larceny, burglary, breach of trust was seen driving on Charleston Highway in Cayce Monday afternoon.

Investigators say when they attempted a traffic stop, the suspect sped away and the chase ensued, ending only when the suspect ran a red light at the intersection of Pineview and Shop and hit another car injuring the driver.