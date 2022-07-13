Gas prices continue steady decline in Midlands

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO, CNN)– Gas prices have been declining steadily in the Midlands.

According to gasbuddy.com, the average price of gas for a gallon of regular in the Columbia area is $3.95 a gallon.

That’s down eleven cents from a week ago.

If you’re looking for a bargain, according to the website the cheapest gas reported in the area is at the Mobil station on Corley Mill Rd. in Lexington for $3.35 a gallon.

So what’s behind the drop?

Patrick De Haan, Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy says, “Gas prices will go lower even at those stations that are just freshly dropping under that $4 mark. And a lot of that is because the plummet in the price of oil that’s recently occurred will likely take 2-3 weeks stations to fully pass along.”