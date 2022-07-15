Suspect accused in Sumter shooting taken into custody

(Courtesy: Sumter Police Dept.)

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — The Sumter Police say a man accused of a shooting at a convenience store Thursday that left 3 men injured is now behind bars.

Authorities tell us 25 year old Christopher Hampton was identified through surveillance video that shows him as he leaving the El Cheapo convenience store on South Guignard Drive around 7:30 Thursday evening, the same time the shooting occurred. Authorities say warrants were filed for Hampton Friday morning, a short time before he was arrested at his Ramsgate Court home and taken into custody.

Tonight, Hampton faces multiple charges including three counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a

violent crime, unlawful carrying of a pistol and discharging a firearm into dwelling/structure.

Police say all three victims, ages 44, 32, and 37 were taken to the hospital and treated for gunshot wounds sustained in the incident and later released.

Sumter Police say their investigation is ongoing as they continue to try and determine what led to the shooting . If you have any information that may be of help to police contact Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC.