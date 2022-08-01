Lexington PD searches for woman accused of felony shoplifting

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department is hoping you can help them locate 38 year old Nicole Masters. According to authorities, Masters, a Pelion resident is wanted on outstanding warrants for “shoplifting enhanced” which is a charge due to having multiple convictions for the same offense.

Police say Masters is also wanted by the Georgia Probation, Pardon and Parole, Aiken County Sheriff’s Department no outstanding charges in those jurisdictions.

If you recognize the woman in this photo or have any information about her current whereabouts, you’re urged to call Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC.