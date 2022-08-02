HBCU National Champion SC State Bulldogs report to camp

ORANGEBURG, SC (SC State) – The South Carolina State University football team reported to preseason camp Tuesday (Aug. 2nd) in preparation for the 2022 season.

Buddy Pough, is entering his 21st season at the helm of the South Carolina State program, will conduct the team’s first practice on Wednesday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Pough the winningest coach in school history with a record of 143-80 overall and has led the Bulldogs to eight Mid-Eastern Athletic Championships during his tenure.

The Bulldogs picked 1st in the MEAC Preseason Poll to capture the league crown for the second straight season, posted sixteen (16) Bulldogs on All MEAC Preseason Teams, including defensive end Jeblonski Green, Jr. being tabbed as Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.

Green, one of the top pass rushers in the nation, led the country in tackles for loss with 19.5 in just nine (9) games this past season.

SC State will look to build off a strong 2021 season after capturing their first Cricket Wireless Celebration Bowl HBCU National Championship with a 31-10 win over Jackson State in Atlanta, Ga.

Pough’s team returns nine (9) starters on offense and nine (9) on defense this season.

The Bulldogs in week #1 will conduct their preseason practice during morning sessions at 9:30 a.m. Thursday (Aug. 4th |Helmets), Friday (Aug, 5th |Helmets & Shells) and Saturday (Aug, 6th|Helmets & Shells) at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium/Willie Jeffries Field.

Practices are free and open to the public. Visitors may enter Oliver. C. Dawson Stadium on the visitor’s side and may sit in the stands to view practice. No spectators or fans are allowed on the field during practice.

The Bulldogs open their season on road against FBS foe Central Florida Thursday September 1st in Orlando, Florida at 7 p.m. (EST).