Police name suspect in Millwood Ave. shooting

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Investigators with the Columbia Police Department say a 19 year old man is wanted in connection with a recent shooting.

Investigators say Rayonne Ashford is wanted for a shooting on July 1st at the Orange Party Shop on Millwood Ave.

Police say they responded after receiving a ShotSpotter alert and found a man with a gunshot wound to his arm.

Investigators say Ashford was arguing with the victim and another teen prior to the shooting.

If you know where Ashford is call the Columbia Police Department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

You can also leave a tip at crimesc.com