Teen arrested in weekend shooting

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Richland Co. Deputies have arrested a 17 year old in connection with a Sunday afternoon shooting.

Investigators say Tahkel Wilson is charged as an adult in the shooting death of 16 year old Jaylin Mosby.

Deputies say they responded to Shorecrest Dr. around 2:30 Sunday afternoon where they found Mosby shot in the upper body.

Authorities say he was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Deputies say the circumstances that lead up to the shooting remain under investigation.