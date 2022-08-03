Sheriff: Deputy injured in ambush following shooting response

Richland Co.,S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. Sheriff Leon Lott says around 5:30 Wednesday morning deputies responded to Carriage Oaks subdivision in Northeast Columbia to a possible domestic dispute.

When they arrived at the address, Lott says the residents said there was no dispute and they did not call 911.

As they were leaving the home, Lott says shots were fired at one of the deputies cars.

Lott says deputies did not return fire but did establish a perimeter and close off the neighborhood.

Following a search, deputies say a man was found in a driveway suffering from a gunshot wound, he later died at the scene.

Investigators say the man identified as Frederick Westfall, 25, committed suicide.

Authorities say they believe Westfall lured deputies to the location with the intent of ambushing them.

Lott says Deputy Joseph Shannonhouse was injured when bullets struck his patrol car causing the window to break.