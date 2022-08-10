Columbia police search for accused peeping Tom
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia Police Wednesday released surveillance footage of a man looking into the windows of a home on Devine Street.
If you recognize this man call the Columbia Police Department or leave a tip at CrimeSC.com
Review this surveillance video of a peeping Tom creeping around & looking inside windows over the weekend at 1823 Devine Street. Help #ColumbiaPDSC Special Victims Unit investigators identify this man. Contact https://t.co/IgjfzCljok w/anonymous tips. pic.twitter.com/iWYHhL1tt6
— Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) August 10, 2022