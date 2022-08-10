Columbia police search for accused peeping Tom

Rob Dew,
20220810peepingtom

Source:CPD

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia Police Wednesday released surveillance footage of a man looking into the windows of a home on Devine Street.

If you recognize this man call the Columbia Police Department or leave a tip at  CrimeSC.com

 

Categories: Local News, News, Richland

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts