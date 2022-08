Newberry Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Law Enforcement agencies in the Midlands are urging caution before you post your child’s back to school pictures on social media.

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office has a few tips to make sure your child’s pictures aren’t the target of internet stalkers and predators.

First, do not use your child’s full name.

Do not include pictures with your address visible.

Also, don’t show the location of a bus stop.