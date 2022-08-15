USC MOVE-IN DAY: Incoming freshman class makes their new home in the dorms

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — You may have noticed more people in Columbia this week.

That’s because a new incoming freshman class has been moving onto the campus of the University of South Carolina the last two days.

“It’s just a culmination of things but it all starts today. Families come in and make our residence halls home,” said Josh Wise, USC Housing director of communications and marketing. One of those students traveled a day and half from Maine to get to Columbia.

“Our son Liam is moving in today. He wanted to be somewhere warm because Maine in the winter is cold,” said USC parent Libbie Bridge. “He also has loved pretty much everything he’s learned so far about this school.”

Students already living in the Palmetto State say they were also drawn to USC.

“I wanted to be a business major,” said USC freshman Charlie Wagener. “I want to go into international business and this is the number one program in the country. I thought that was pretty cool.”

Once students are accepted into the university, they then go through the process of applying for housing.

“It’s based on their date of application to the university,” Wise said. “Things have modernized a bit. It’s like picking an airline ticket. They go online, see the available rooms and pick where they want to live.”

Campus staff say they work to make the move-in day as easy as possible for both students and parents alike.

“We’ve set up move-in times. People select a move-in time to keep the flow nice and easy on everybody,” Wise said. “It’s a roller coaster of emotions for folks today. Mom and Dad are probably going through more than the students are.”

“It’s sad. It’s exciting,” Bridge said. “While it’s very exciting, it’s also hard. It’s a little challenging for sure.”

“I think I’m more excited than nervous because it’s four days away at this point,” Wagener said. “I’m learning Japanese so I’m a little anxious about that but it’s all going to be good.”

If the incoming freshmen aren’t excited enough about the start of the school year, the first Gamecocks football game is only 19 days away.