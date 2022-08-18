Law Enforcement Accreditation Bill officially signed

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Thursday the state’s new law enforcement accreditation bill was officially signed.

Governor Henry McMaster and Lt. Governor Pamella Evette were on hand to take part in the ceremonial bill signing.

The law requires that non-certified law enforcement officers only perform duties as law enforcement officers while accompanied by certified law enforcement officers.

The law was passed in the wake of the George Floyd controversy and initially went into effect back in May.