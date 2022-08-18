Former Clemson head coach Monte Lee joining Gamecocks staff

Monte Lee will be returning to the midlands, according to a source within the Gamecock baseball program.

Lee, the former Clemson baseball coach, will join Mark Kingston’s staff as an assistant coach. It’ll be his second stint at an assistant for South Carolina.

The former Tigers head coach served in that role for Clemson from 2016 until his firing this season and replaces Chad Caillet, who’s reportedly retiring from baseball to spend more time with his family.

Lee played at the College of Charleston and coached at his alma mater for seven seasons in Charleston before taking the reigns at Clemson. He spent six seasons on Ray Tanner’s staff from 2003 to 2008, before his hiring at the College of Charleston.