RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting on Broad River Road on Saturday, August 20.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to 3315 Broad River Rd at around 9:30 p.m. Investigators say a man was found laying in the parking unresponsive and appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound.

He was later pronounced deceased at the scene.