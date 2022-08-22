Former Clarendon Co. deputy charged with offenses involving minor

Rob Dew,
Source: Clarendon Co. Deteniton Center

Clarendon Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Investigators with SLED say a now former Clarendon Co. Deputy was arrested Thursday accused of several charges involving a minor.

Officials with SLED say Antonio Pearson is accused of Misconduct in Office, Disseminating Obscene Material to a person under the age of 18,  Criminal Sexual Conduct with a minor under the age of 16, 2nd Degree, Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, 1st Degree.

According to an incident report, between November ’19 and February ’22 Pearson was involved in a sexual relationship with a 15 year old victim.

The report also states Pearson shared obscene material with the victim.

 

