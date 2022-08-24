Gas line break prompts shelter-in-place order on Hardscrabble Rd.

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–A spokesperson for the Columbia Fire Dept. says residents are being asked to shelter-in-place Wednesday morning after a gas line break at Hardscrabble Rd. and N. Brickyard Rd.

Officials say a construction crew hit a gas line.

The Columbia Fire Department is monitoring the situation while crews with Dominion work to repair the break.

A Dominion spokesperson released a statement following the break saying, “At approximately 8 a.m., Dominion Energy crews responded to Hard Scrabble Road and Mann Road, where a third-party contractor performing excavation work in the area damaged one of our natural gas lines. Safety is our highest priority. Crews are on-site and will remain until all repairs are complete.”

