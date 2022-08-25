Small fire under investigation at DJJ school

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– A spokesperson for the Department of Juvenile Justice says there was a small fire on its Broad River Rd. campus Thursday morning.

Officials say it was in the woodworking shop behind the Birchwood School, a staff member noticed smoke and called the Columbia Fire Department which responded and put out the fire.

We’re told no students were present at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Officials say the fire is under investigation.