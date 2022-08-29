Honda, LG team up to make batteries for electric vehicles

(CNN) — Honda and L.G. have announced a four-billion dollar deal to build a battery factory for electric vehicles

The planned factory will be located somewhere in the u-s. although they didn’t announce where exactly…

companies said they picked the United States because local production and a “timely supply of batteries” would best position them to succeed in the growing north American electric vehicle market.

The companies plan to begin construction early next year. And to prepare for mass production by the end of 2025.

L.G. is a longtime partner of General Motors and has also supplied the battery for the Chevrolet bolt. Honda does not currently offer an electric vehicle in the U.S.,

but plans to launch an SUV, the Prologue, in 2024.