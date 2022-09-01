RCSD investigating multiple car break-ins at Northeast apartment complex

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Dept. say they are investigating a string of car break-ins at an apartment complex on Killian Lakes Dr.

Investigators say they responded to the complex Wednesday where they found at least 25 cars had windows broken out and items taken from inside.

Deputies say the break-ins happened between 8pm Tuesday and 8pm Wednesday.

If you have any information on this incident call the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Dept. or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.