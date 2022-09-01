COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– September is workforce development month.

In the coming weeks the Department of Employment and Workforce says it will provide a series of events for job seekers and employers including webinars, job fairs, and more.

According to a press release from the office of the governor, “South Carolina’s economy is one of the strongest in the nation because of the hardworking people who make up our workforce,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “We have consistently invested in smart, targeted solutions to make sure South Carolinians are trained and ready to do the jobs that are available in our great state, but there’s always more work to be done. That’s why Workforce Development Month is so important – it gives us the opportunity to show our people the opportunities available to them and to focus on new, innovative ideas to build on our prosperity.”

