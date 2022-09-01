Sumter Co. arrest 20 year old accused of attempted murder

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 20 year old Kameron Wolfe after authorities say he was shooting his personal rifle while visiting a relative hitting a neighbor in the process. Authorities say as Wolfe was firing shots in the backyard of a home on South Saint Paul Church Tuesday evening when he was approached by a female neighbor. Deputies say she told Wolfe her house was in direct line of the shots he was firing and that he needed to stop.

After confronting Wolfe, deputies say the victim continued heading back toward her home but once she got out of her car Sumter deputies say she was hit by a bullet striking her in the lower back. A witness who was with the victim at the time of the shooting told investigators multiple shots were fired and that they came from Wolfe’s direction. Officials say the gunshot wound the victim suffered is considered to be a “significant life threatening injury”. Once the victim was stabilized she was taken to the hospital where at last check she was listed in critical, but stable condition.

Deputies say they served a search warrant and say they recovered the suspect’s firearm. Authorities say Wolfe was taken into custody at the scene and is currently being held at the Sumter County Detention Center. He has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm at, or into a dwelling and possession of a firearm during a violent crime. Wolfe is set to appear in bond court Thursday afternoon.

According to Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis they are seeing a steady increase in the amount of reports of residents shooting guns on private property, but many of those complaints have aired concerns over the proximity of the target and how safe it is. Sheriff Dennis says,

” Discharging firearms in the County is generally lawful, but state law prohibits the discharge of a firearm at or into a dwelling house, other

building, structure, or enclosure regularly occupied by persons.”

Sheriff Dennis is asking all residents who own and shoot firearms to be aware of their surroundings and what they are shooting near, because if they do not unlawful incidents he says will be fully prosecuted.

Stay with ABC Columbia News as we continue to follow this developing story.