Additional charges filed in homeless camp investigation

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Additional charges were filed Friday against two men arrested at an elaborate homeless camp last week.

Investigators say early Friday morning deputies returned to the property to find Christopher Leggett removing a trailer full of items from the camp.

Deputies say Stephen Rhein was also there.

The two men and a woman were originally arrested on August 17th when deputies say they found the camp near Killian Rd. while investigating a burglary in the area.

Investigators say there were several stolen items at the camp.