Deputies: Man arrested in multiple sexual assaults in Broad River Rd. area

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Richland Co. Sheriff Leon Lott says a man is in custody accused in two sexual assaults in the Broad River Rd. area.

Investigators say Evrard Tehua, 30, is facing multiple charges in the July assaults.

On July 23rd, deputies say Tehua assaulted a young girl after forcing her into an apartment on Longcreek Dr.

On the 30th, investigators say they were called to a Circle K gas station on Broad River Rd. to look into a reported kidnapping and carjacking incident.

During the investigation deputies say they discovered it stemmed from a second sexual assault that took place a the same apartment complex on Longcreek Dr.

The victim told deputies Tehua sexually assaulted her and stole her car.

Deputies say they believe there may be more victims and ask anyone with information to come forward by calling the RCSD Special Victim’s Unit at 803-576-3115.