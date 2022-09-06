A Midlands middle school suspends student accused of threat

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — White Knoll Middle School is urging parents to talk with their children to stop rumors that are being made surrounding a threat that administrators say was made by a White Knoll Middle school student to a student from another school. School officials say the threat was made in reference to the school dance scheduled to take place this Friday.

According to the School Principal Don Hardie, the student admitted to making the treat, but says there were no plans to carry it out. That student has since been suspended and according to the school could face expulsion.

Hardie says there have been numerous rumors floating around on social media and wants students and parents to know safety is their top priority. Hardie goes on to say they take threats of any kind seriously. As a precaution, the school says they plan to have law enforcement at the dance Friday afternoon to ensure that all students who plan to attend are able to enjoy themselves safely.