Anderson Co. man missing since Sunday is found alive

Image: South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED)

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) says they have located an elderly man who has been missing since Sunday September 4, 2022. SLED says they were called around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon to help the Anderson Technical Rescue Team, Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, and Rock Springs Fire Department in their search for 77 year old Tony Boseman.

Authorities say when they arrived around noon they searched for roughly 2 hours before they were able to locate Boseman in a wooded area they say was not far from his Anderson County home.

Boseman was taken to the hospital by helicopter where was treated for severe dehydration. SLED says it was a team effort by law enforcement agencies across the state that made it possible for them to get Boseman back home to his family after missing for nearly 3 days.