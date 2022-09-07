17 million masks used for sleep apnea recalled by the FDA

Millions of masks used with sleep apnea machines have been recalled for safety concerns.

CNN— Millions of masks used with sleep apnea machines have been recalled for safety concerns.

Philips Respironics recalled more than 17 million masks used with their continuous positive airway pressure or c-pap and bilevel positive airway pressure or bi-pap machines.

The Food and Drug Administration says magnets connect and hold the mask components in place.

But they can affect the function of implanted metallic medical devices—like brain stents, aneurysm clips, and pacemakers.

At least 14 serious injuries have been reported.