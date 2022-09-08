Honoring the 21st anniversary of 9/11

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – This weekend the country will remember those who gave their lives during 9/11. In the Midlands, a remembrance ceremony will be held to reflect on that tragic day and to also remember the many first responders in the Midlands who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

On Sunday morning people will gather on Lincoln Street to remember 9/11 and honor first responders in the midlands who gave their lives in the line of duty. A new name will be added, Cayce Police Officer Drew Barr who lost his life while responding to a domestic call back in April. Irmo Fire Chief Mike Sonefeld is hoping the community does not to forget what’s in granite and stone on the monuments.

“There is a motto that came out right after 9-11 that said, ‘we will never forget’ and it will get to be just a phrase if you don’t apply action to it. So if you don’t act on never forgetting and just say the words. . . it means nothing,” says Cheif Sonefeld.

On Sunday come out, look at the names, leave a flower, be around the family members and by doing so you are not forgetting the sacrifices made, says Chief Sonefeld. He is counting on the community to come out in great numbers. “You cant force it on them, you cant force patriotism. Everyone has a different way of showing it. In 2011, we built this. We went to a ceremony in 2010 and there was about 25 people there and it was in a park, that’s embarrassing. We’re now upwards of anywhere from 300 to 500 people attending.”

All three speakers for the ceremony are first responders who came into service after learning about 9/11. Chief Sonefeld says there are still young people who know very little about that day.

“Some of the kids that are coming up now we’re having a hard time hiring. The whole world is right now as far as first responders and we just got to try and get that back. That life of service is very important and its very challenging and unfortunately can be a deadly situation. But it’s something we want to educate people to know how important that job is and the fact that there is a lot of space for a lot of people if they think they want to give,” says Chief Sonefeld. For the chief the monument is a place of reflection reminding him of what use to be. “There’s firefighters on there that I knew personally or either seen them on fire grounds. It seems just like so long ago – but when you come here its not so long.”