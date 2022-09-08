Orangeburg deputies searching for hotel robbery suspect

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— Orangeburg deputies are searching for a man wanted for robbing a hotel employee last month.

Investigators said the suspect went into the lobby of the hotel and reached behind the counter to take the clerk’s backpack. The bag contained personal items, financial transaction cards, and a firearm.

The suspect was carrying a gun. No injuries were reported.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC