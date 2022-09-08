SLED investigation leads to arrests of former Dillon Police Officer and Ex-Walmart Investigator

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division conducted an investigation requested by Dillon Police Chief David Lane that led to the arrests of Jarvis Demario Graves, 27, former Dillon Police Officer and Justin Kenneth Joe Inman, 37, ex-Walmart Asset Protection investigator.

Graves is charged with two counts of blackmail or extortion, two counts of criminal conspiracy, and two counts of acceptance of bribe by officers.

Inman is charged with two counts of blackmail or extortion, two counts of criminal conspiracy, and two counts of acceptance of bribe by officers.

The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.