Lexington Co. man sentenced for sex crimes against minor

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO)– South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Tuesday a Lexington Co. man will spend 1o years in prison for sending sexually explicit messages and engaging in sexual activity with a 15 year old boy.

Officials say Henry Leeder pleaded guilty to one count of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, 2nd degree; and one count of Criminal Solicitation of a Minor.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, on October 11, 2019, a woman found a series of sexually explicit text messages between her son and Leeder.

Officials say after the victim informed Leeder of his age he continued to contact the teen and ultimately met and engaged in sexual activity.

A spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office says Leeder was sentenced to ten years in prison, concurrent on both charges.