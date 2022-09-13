More teens charged in football game fight

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Dept. say two more teens have been arrested following a fight that abruptly ended the Spring Valley, Ridge View football game Friday night.

Investigators say the students, both 14, are students at Spring Valley High School.

Both were released into the custody of their parents.

Three other teens were arrested previously in connection with the fight.

Deputies say they are continuing their investigation and are reviewing surveillance footage and body cameras to identify other participants.