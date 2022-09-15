Census Bureau reported consumer spending rose in August

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Census Bureau reported retail sales rose unexpectedly by .3% in August.

That’s after a revised decrease of .4% in July. The jump is being tied to the continued drop in gas prices, with Americans spending 4.2% less at the pump last month.

High food inflation was reflected by a .2% increase in spending at grocery stores on a month-over-month basis.

The report also showed retail sales, which are not adjusted for inflation, were up by 9.8% from a year ago.