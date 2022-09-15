Lexington Co. woman accused of stabbing neighbor.

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO_– Deputies with the Lexington Co. Sheriff’s Department say Brenda Jeffcoat stabbed her neighbor twice in the back Monday night.

According to investigators, the victim was at Jeffcoat’s home visiting her husband, when the victim returned to their home on Doe Trail Ct. Jeffcoat walked over and stabbed them and left.

Deputies say the victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Jeffcoat was arrested at the scene and charged with attempted murder.