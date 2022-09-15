National Household Travel Survey: kids who walk to school more likely to stay active

(CNN)— According to the National Household Travel Survey, children who walk or bike to school are more likely to continue physical activity.

Rutgers University says about 11% of children walk or bike to school. That rate hasn’t changed in 10 years.

During the research, scientists tracked students’ travel habits in New Jersey and found more than 75% of children who were active commuters continued that trend two to four years later.

Researchers say the biggest barrier was distance to the school, especially once students reached the high school level.